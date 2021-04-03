Zee Exclusive : Phone tapes reveal Mamata Banerjee's nephew received Rs 40 crores as bribe

Kolkata: Even as Assembly elections are underway in West Bengal, explosive new audio tapes reveal the 'game of corruption' in the state on how CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee received cut money.

The audio tapes have been accessed exclusively by ZEE NEWS.

Connection with coal scam

The audio tapes obtained from sources related to investigating agencies, Ganesh Bagaria, a close aide of coal scam accused Anup Manjhi, makes shocking revelations. The conversation raises fingers directly at Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. However ZEE NEWS does not confirm the authenticity of these audio tapes.

Took cut money of Rs 40 crores in two years!

In the first audio clip, there is talk of some big avenue. One person has been identified as Ganesh Bagaria, a close aide of Anup Manjhi, an accused in the coal scam. While in the second audio clip, it is alleged that as Mamata Banerjee tries to scale new heights in politics, her nephew Abhishek Banerjee drags her down.

In the third audio clip, the conversation is around the cut money of Rs 35 to Rs 40 crores made its way to Abhishek Banerjee in two and a half years time. The connection through whihc the money reached Abhishek's hand is also mentioned in the audio clip.

Mamata is like 'Dhritarashtra', Abhishek decides

While another audio clip alleged that Mamsta Banerjee is like Dhritarashtra and all their decisions are taken by Abhishek Banerjee. For this reason many TMC leaders have left the party or are about to leave.

In the last clip, Ganesh said that Abhishek Banerjee's close aide Vinay Mishra demanded money from the Excise Commissioner. Not only this, Abhishek Banerjee also directly sought money from the coal mine owners.