Zee Impact: India summons Pakistan Charge d’Affaires over Kartarpur Sahib photoshoot row

New Delhi: India has summoned Pakistani Charge d’Affaires to raise concern over the controversial photoshoot of a model at Kartarpur Sahib.

The government conveyed deep concern at the incident of desecration of the sanctity of Gurudwara Shri Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur by the Pakistani model and a clothing brand. The story was first broken by Zee Media.

"Pakistani Charge d'Affaires was summoned today to convey our deep concern at the incident of desecration of the sanctity of Gurudwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur by a Pakistani model and a clothing brand," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) initiated legal proceedings against the woman model and the company.

PSGPC president Ameer Singh said that the PSGPC will also take required measures to create awareness among the devotees and general public about the Gurudwara conduct.

Indian leaders have condemned the controversial ad shooting the Gurudwara premises as it violated the ‘maryada’.

“The Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib is most sacred of the places for the Sikhs and the maryada has been violated. Strict action is must against the model and efforts should be made that no such incident is repeated,” said BJP senior leader Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina.

He also condemned the silence of the Pakistani authorities on the important issue.