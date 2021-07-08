Zee Media Corporation Limited appoints Abhishek Nigam as Chief Operating Officer for Digital Business

New Delhi: Zee Media Corporation Limited, India's one of the largest News Network appoints Abhishek Nigam as its Chief Operating Officer for the Digital business. As a seasoned professional with 15 years of experience, he will helm the entire digital operations that include 20 brands across 12 languages touching more than 300 Million viewers across digital replicas of the Zee Media’s 14 linear news channels along with websites such as India.com, BGR.in, BollywoodLife.com, TheHealthsite.com and CricketCountry.com.

Commenting on the appointment, Bibek Agarwala – Group Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, said, “Irrespective of the prevailing challenges, Zee Digital has reported exponential growth within last few years through strategic communications and technological advancements. With an extensive experience and knowledge in the technology, product and sales domain, Abhishek Nigam will definitely add value to the company's vision and the overall implementation and development trajectory."

"Moving ahead, we are looking forward to an aggressive growth roadmap that will help achieve a differentiated and sustainable competitive positioning for Zee Media's digital assets in this dynamically changing digital ecosystem", he adds.

Commenting on his new role, Abhishek Nigam, COO- Digital of Zee Media Corporation Limited said, "I am delighted to join hands with India’s most diversified digital publishing group. It would be an honour to work with the highly knowledgeable leadership. My endeavour would be to help Zee Media scale new heights across the globe by aligning all the Digital assets and bringing in synergies through strategic measures and latest technological innovations."

Before joining ZMCL, Abhishek has worked with Airtel, Times Internet, and Jagran Group across product leader roles. Over last few years, he has been instrumental in launching & scaling B2C & B2B products from the scratch and has led the AI and ML driven product initiatives to deliver engaging value propositions while optimizing the revenue. He also holds expertise in handling vernacular language market. An IIT Delhi Alumnus, Abhishek holds a B. Tech and M. Tech Degree. His educational qualification also includes Senior Management Program from IIM, Calcutta and Artificial Intelligence Professional Program from Stanford University, USA.