Zee news appeal

Zee News appeal: Stay home, follow government guidelines on lockdown to stop coronavirus COVID-19

New Delhi: Since several people are coming out from home violating coronavirus lockdown, Zeenews makes an appeal to such people to restrain them from coming out of their homes. 

 

Issuing an appeal to people, it said, "Do not come out of your home during the lockdown. Follow all the government guidelines, and do not take any kind of carelessness. Lockdown is the only option to avoid coronavirus. Keep away from rumours and save others too. You should be dutybound to become a responsible citizen. This is nationalism (rashtradharma), national service (rashtraseva) and national duty (rashtriya kartavya)."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appealed to the countrymen to take the lockdown seriously and protect their families along with them. 

The Prime Minister tweeted: "Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request the state governments to follow the rules and Get the laws done".

PM Modi also requested the state governments to strictly follow the rules and regulations.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has also appealed to people to follow the government guidelines and remain at their homes to check the spread of coronavirus.

Zee news appealCoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus death in india
