Zee News appeals for calm, says time for India to tell why it is world's largest secular democracy

NEW DELHI: Zee News, which is the country's largest news network touching the lives of millions of viewers across the globe, has appealed the countrymen for maintaing peace and harmony ahead of the pronouncement of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case verdict by the Supreme Court on Sayturday.

In its appeal, Zee News has said that it is an opportune moment for the members of the Hindu and Muslim communities to tell the world that India is the largest secular democracy.

Citing verses from Ramayan, Zee News said that that the SC verdict on Ayodhya is an acid test for the countrymen, who need to exercise restraint and remain calm.

In its appeal, Zee News further cited Lord Rama as ''Maryada Purshottam'' and an epitome of tolerance, which the nation should also reflect in its behaviour.

The Supreme Court will pronounce its historic judgement in the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case today. The landmark verdict will be delivered at 10:30 am.

The top court will deliver its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging September 30, 2010, Allahabad High Court order, which trifurcated the 2.77 acres disputed land between the Nirmohi Akhara, the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, and Ramlalla Virajman.

The case was heard by a five-judge Constitution Bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan, and S Abdul Nazeer for a marathon 40 days on a day-to-day basis and reserved its order on October 16.

Hearing in the case commenced on August 6 after the court-appointed mediation panel, comprising of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Justice (retired) FMI Kalifullah and senior advocate and renowned mediator Sriram Panchu failed to arrive at an out-of-court settlement in the case.

The 40-day long proceedings turned out to be the second-longest hearing in the history of the Supreme Court, after the historic Kesavananda Bharati case which went on for 68 days.

On Friday, Justice Gogoi held an hour-long meeting with UP Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari and Director General of Police Om Prakash Singh who apprised him about the security arrangements made to maintain law and order in the state.

Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place in Ayodhya, which has been turned into a fortress with deployment of 60 companies (90-125 personnel each) of the PAC and paramilitary forces. Drones and CCTV cameras will also be used to monitor the situation ahead of the verdict.