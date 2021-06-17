Zee News editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary defeats COVID-19, shares his life-changing experience; his Facebook live session gets 8.3 million hits

NEW DELHI: He is one of India’s leading news journalists and one of the most prominent faces of the TV news industry today. He is also a winner of several prestigious national and international accolades for his unique and fearless brand of journalism. But he is a winner in real life too.

Yes. Zee News Editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary, who hosts India’s No 1 primetime show Daily News Analysis (DNA), has defeated the deadly coronavirus and has resumed normal life.

He was last seen in his popular DNA show that was aired on May 17. After that, Sudhir Chaudhary had tested positive for COVID-19. Initially, Chaudhary thought of fighting the deadly infection while staying at home but after his condition deteriorated, his family shifted him to a hospital for treatment.

He was discharged after nearly 12 days of treatment at the hospital. Through a tweet on June 1, Sudhir Chaudhary had informed his fans and followers that he was finally signing off from the hospital and was heading back home.

Signing off from the hospital. On my way back home and a new life…

Thanks for keeping me in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/rAFUCsEGWm — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) June 1, 2021

After being away from the office and his popular show DNA for nearly 27 days, Sudhir Chaudhary conducted a live Facebook session on June 13 at 5 PM to inform his worried fans and followers that he has tested negative and is on the path of recovery.

During his interaction with his fans, the Zee News Editor shared his "life-changing experience'' as he struggled with the deadly COVID-19 infection, the pain and fear, the psychological and mental pressure which he and his family felt during those difficult 27 days.

Sudhir Chaudhary also gave a piece of advice to all his fans, followers and Zee News viewers not to be complacent and strictly adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols.

Interestingly, his live Facebook interaction with his fans clocked 8.3 million hits, adding yet another feather in his cap.

The Zee News Editor-in-chief also sincerely thanked millions of his followers and fans for their prayers and good wishes.

Here’s Zee News wishing him a speedy recovery and good health.