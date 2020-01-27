Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary stopped by protesters from entering Shaheen Bagh

Hundreds of women are protesting round-the-clock against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh for over 40 days now and Shaheen Bagh has now become a symbol of protest against the new legislation. The protesters are Shaheen Bagh are trying to send their message to the Centre using democratic means and the protests have been peaceful so far but there is one more side to this story. A certain section of media has not been allowed to cover the ongoing protest at Shaheen Bagh and Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary was also not allowed by protesters on Monday (January 27) to cover the protest. The protesters, most of them women, did not allow Sudhir Chaudhary to cross the police barricade.

Sudhir Chaudhary kept on urging the protesters to allow him to meet them and bring their concerns over the CAA before the government but the protesters did not accept his request. Sudhir Chaudhary was accompanied by senior journalist Deepak Chaurasia during his visit to Shaheen Bagh. It may be recalled that Chaurasia was heckled by protesters on Friday when he had gone to Shaheen Bagh to report about the protests. Chaurasia had filed an FIR about the incident and since then journalists from across the country have extended his support to Chaurasia, who works for News Nation.

Sudhir Chaudhary later tweeted that it seems that law of India is not applicable in Shaheen Bagh and Article 370 is now in force in Shaheen Bagh.

He also said that it seems visa will be required now to enter Shaheen Bagh. Sudhir Chaudhary also asked whether Shaheen Bagh is not in India? Why were protesters raising slogans of 'Go Back?

The anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh started on December 15 days after the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill in both houses of Parliament. The protest site has now become the hub of political activities with leaders of several opposition parties visiting the spot to extend their solidarity with the protesting women. The protesters have captured one side of the road which connects Delhi to Noida and it has been creating lots of traffic problems for people living in Delhi and Noida.