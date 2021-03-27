Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary was first TV journalist to get most wanted killer Charles Sobhraj on camera

New Delhi: The Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary was the first Television journalist to get the most wanted killer Charles Sobhraj on camera. On the completion of 26 glorious years of Zee News, Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary shared a mini-clip from the year 1995 where he's seen taking a byte of Charles Sobhraj, a notorious serial killer who is said to have murdered over 20 people.

In the video, it is quite evident that Sobhraj was not willing to speak or connect with him. However, with weeks of the chase, eventually, the dreaded criminal broke his silence.

Sudhir Chaudhary in a very erudite way handled the situation and made ways into Charles' mind. Later, Sobhraj also sought after Zee News and tried to convey his side of the story.

In 1995 when I was the 1st television journalist to get the most wanted killer Charles Sobhraj on camera. #ZeeNews26Yrs pic.twitter.com/9vxNrBqh1u — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) March 27, 2021

Sobhraj, a French serial killer, is currently in a Kathmandu prison.

Between 1975 and 1976, he reportedly committed several murders across Southeast Asia.

