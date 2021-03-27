हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sudhir Chaudhary

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary was first TV journalist to get most wanted killer Charles Sobhraj on camera

Charles Sobhraj is a French serial killer who has committed several murders across Southeast Asia.

Screen grab from the video
Screen grab from the video

New Delhi: The Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary was the first Television journalist to get the most wanted killer Charles Sobhraj on camera. On the completion of 26 glorious years of Zee News, Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary shared a mini-clip from the year 1995 where he's seen taking a byte of Charles Sobhraj, a notorious serial killer who is said to have murdered over 20 people.

In the video, it is quite evident that Sobhraj was not willing to speak or connect with him. However, with weeks of the chase, eventually, the dreaded criminal broke his silence.

Sudhir Chaudhary in a very erudite way handled the situation and made ways into Charles' mind. Later, Sobhraj also sought after Zee News and tried to convey his side of the story.

Sobhraj, a French serial killer, is currently in a Kathmandu prison.

Between 1975 and 1976, he reportedly committed several murders across Southeast Asia.

