Zee News Exclusive: Analysing Evidence Of Pakistan-Bangladesh Military Cooperation

Zee News has uncovered exclusive details about the growing military cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh, which appears to be setting the stage for potential conflict. According to reports, the Bangladesh army is preparing for war-like conditions, with Pakistan providing assistance in both weaponry and military training.

In today's DNA, Zee News bring you the second part of its ongoing investigation on how Bangladesh's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia are allegedly collaborating to devise a strategic plan aimed at targeting India.

According to sources, the two leaders have outlined a comprehensive script, with Pakistan providing the orders, while Bangladesh is expected to carry out the military operations.

The military readiness of Bangladesh is becoming evident, as a full infantry division of the Bangladesh Army has been mobilized. Zee News' sources reveal that a secret meeting took place at the Sylhet Cantonment area, where Bangladesh's 17th Infantry Division was instructed to prepare for operation. This division includes 20,000-22,000 soldiers and comprises infantry brigades, artillery, armored units, and medical teams. In addition to these forces, Bangladesh's elite commando battalions have also been incorporated into this operation.

To complement these preparations, Bangladesh's Air Force has heightened its alert status, particularly at the Shamser Nagar Airbase in Sylhet. Sources suggest that additional assets have been stationed at the airbase, and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has been put on high alert, with specific orders to enhance border security.

What makes these developments even more concerning is the involvement of the Pakistani military. According to Zee News, Pakistan is not only providing weapons but is also directly advising and assisting in the operational planning of Bangladesh's military forces.

The first part of Zee News' investigation revealed that Pakistan had sent weapons and terrorists to Bangladesh via a ship. Now, new evidence is emerging that suggests a broader plan involving both military coordination and an organized campaign of violence against Bangladesh's Hindu population.