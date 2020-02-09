Zee News exclusive: Ram Temple to be ready by 2022, says trustee Kameshwar Chaupal

In an exclusive interview to Zee News, Kameshwar Chaupal, Trustee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra informed that the Ram Temple is expected to be ready in the next two years by 2022.

The first meeting of the members of the temple body, which was to be held on February 19 in Prayagraj, will now be held in New Delhi. All the members are scheduled to reach Delhi on February 18 for the same.

In the meeting, the process to construct the massive and grand Ram Temple on the birthplace of Lord Ram will be discussed. Also, the date to commence temple construction is likely to be finalised on the same day.

According to Chaupal, the 67-acre land will be metered and levelled first and then the foundation stone will be laid. The construction of the temple will take place on a highly auspicious day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be asked to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple, Chauplal said.

Though, he lamented that the 67 acres of land allotted will not be enough and more land will be needed to make the temple.

On February 5, PM Modi had announced in the Parliament that the Centre is setting up an independent trust named Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra trust to finalise the details for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"On November 9, 2019, I was in Punjab for Kartarpur Sahib Corridor's inauguration. During the inauguration ceremony, the Supreme Court judgement on Ayodhya was delivered and I got to know about the historic decision. Uttar Pradesh government has already given its approval for giving 5 acres of land to the Sunni Waqf Board," Modi had said.

The announcement to form the trust was made after the prime minister chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

Later that day, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification announcing that the office of the trust will be in New Delhi. The registered office of the trust is R-20, Greater Kailash Part-1, New Delhi.