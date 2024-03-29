Zee News-MATRIZE Opinion Poll: Historic Win For BJP Predicted In Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Elections

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised for an extraordinary triumph in Uttarakhand in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, breaking all previous records of the saffron surge. This prediction comes from a pre-poll survey conducted by Zee News-MATRIZE. The survey suggests that the BJP will continue its winning streak in 2024, capturing all five seats in Uttarakhand. The united INDIA alliance, led by the Congress, appears unable to withstand the BJP’s momentum.

The survey anticipates a complete wipeout for the INDIA alliance within Uttarakhand. This survey has brought encouraging news for the BJP, indicating another opportunity for a clean sweep. The BJP’s vote share graph is also on the rise. According to MATRIZE’s survey, the BJP is expected to secure 65.6 percent of the votes in the upcoming election in Uttarakhand, an increase of 3.9% from 2019.

The Congress, on the other hand, is projected to suffer a loss of 2.8% votes compared to the last time. The survey results indicate that the people of ‘Devbhoomi’ are determined to re-elect the BJP on all five seats of the state.

Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election 2024 Survey:

A look at each seat Uttarakhand has a total of five Lok Sabha seats. MATRIZE predicts a historic win for the BJP on all five seats. From Tehri-Garhwal to Haridwar, the BJP is expected to secure more than 60% votes on every seat in Uttarakhand. MATRIZE’s survey on the Lok Sabha election in Uttarakhand has brought disappointment for the opposition coalition INDIA, which seems to stand no chance against the BJP.

The first phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 on all seats of Uttarakhand will see voting on April 19. The Election Commission will declare the results on June 4, 2024.