Zee News reporter manhandled by security guards outside Jamia University campus

New Delhi: A Zee News correspondent, reporting from Jamia Millia Islamia University over the recent protests, was manhandled by the security guards outside the campus. The guards also hurled abuses at the correspondent and the cameraperson and asked them to leave the campus right away. They were also asked to remove the OB Van from the spot.

Narrating the ordeal, the correspondent said that the guards asked them to cover only a certain section of the protest against the anti-Citizenship Act and not exactly what is happening at the campus and when they resisted, the guards mistreated the team.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, a similar incident also happened at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus where two Zee News reporters were manhandled by students during an agitation over fee hike in November.

The students argued with the journalists while some of them started pushing the cameramen and attempted to damage their property. They also shouted slogans against Zee News filled with curse words and inappropriate language.