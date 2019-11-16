close

JNU

Zee News reporters manhandled at JNU campus, ABVP condemns act

Student organisation Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP ) on Saturday condemned the manhandling of two reporters of Zee News by the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on the university campus, which took place on Friday.

NEW DELHI: Student organisation Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP ) on Saturday condemned the manhandling of two reporters of Zee News by the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on the university campus, which took place on Friday.

ABVP president Manish Jangid and vice president Shivam Chaurasia strongly condemned the incident and said, "These people talk about freedom of expression, which is a right of the reporters as well. And, whatever happened with the journalists of Zee News on Friday was wrong."

The incident took place on Friday when students of the university were protesting against the hike in fee, and two teams of Zee News reporters were present to cover the hike. These included Zee News correspondents Pooja Makkar and Kavita Sharma. Seeing Zee News journalists, the protesting students went out of control.

The students began arguing with the journalists, while some of them started pushing the cameramen and attempted to damage their property.

They also started shouting slogans against Zee News filled with curse words and inappropriate language. 

The team of Zee News had sought permission from the JNU administration to cover the protest, despite of which the students misbehaved with the team of Zee News.

