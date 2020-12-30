Zee readers poll 2020: COVID-19 vaccine biggest news event of the year?

New Delhi: The novel coronavirus is one of the biggest challenges in front of us. The pandemic has already taken more than 1.79 million lives across the globe. Worldwide efforts are being made to produce an effective and safe COVID-19 vaccine. Three major vaccines have already been developed and have more success rate.

Pfizer- BioNTech’s Tozinameran, Oxford University and AstraZeneca’s AZD1222 and Moderna’s mRNA-1273 are one of the most successful and safe choices hitherto.

The United Kingdom is the first country which approved Oxford University and AstraZeneca’s vaccine. The country has ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine. The vaccine will be given in two phases, the approval is given only for emergency cases.

The United States of America has so far authorised two vaccines: One developed by Pfizer and BioNTech and others by Moderna.

US President-elect Joe Biden received first shot of Pfizer’s covid vaccine live on Television on Monday (December 21). US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris followed the suit and took covid vaccine shot live on tv on Tuesday (December 29).

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan India may begin vaccinating people from January 2021 and the government’s first priority has been safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), a dry run has been initially planned in four states names Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Punjab.

Indian Civil Avian Ministry Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said that the ministry is making all arrangements to maintain “ integrity of cold chain” during the transportation of COVID-19 vaccine.

