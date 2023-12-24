New Delhi: Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur shared his real-life heroes and role models at the second edition of Zee Real Heroes. In a conversation with Zee News Consulting Editor Deepak Chaurasia, Thakur revealed that his father, former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Prem Kumar Dhumal, is his true hero. Thakur emphasized that he imbibed the significance of commitment to serving society and the nation from his father, whom he regards as a guiding influence.

Anurag Thakur expressed, "My father, a figure I see as my mentor, a politician, and foremost, a man renowned for his unwavering commitment, dedicated his entire life to serving his community and our nation. The commitment I hold to serve the people and the country is a lesson I've imbibed from him."

Continuing, Thakur expressed his admiration for the late BJP Minister Arun Jaitley, with whom he worked during Jaitley's time as BCCI Chief. Thakur served as the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association president for four consecutive terms starting in 2000. Recounting an incident, Thakur mentioned that when the Hamirpur assembly seat became vacant due to a cash-for-query case, Jaitley remarked that if anyone could win that seat, it would be Anurag.