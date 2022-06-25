New Delhi: Union Railway Minister and Information and Technology Minister on Saturday addressed a question that everyone in the country has been asking about 5G internet services and said that the much-awaited 5G Network will be introduced in the country by the end of this year 2022. Addressing the Zee Sammelan, a mega event organised by the Zee Media, where top politicians speak and discuss the current burning issues and offer solutions, Vaishnaw said that the 5G internet network will reach several cities in India by the end of 2022.

Vaishnaw also added that it is very important for the communication media to be equipped with smart and advanced technical means for security. He also added that the Centre will work on mobile connectivity issues in remote areas, especially near tribal areas and that the communication system will be strengthened.

Addressing the ongoing Agipath Recruitment Scheme that led to nationwide outrage and resulted in the burning down of several trains as the protests turned violent, Railway Minister Vaishnaw said that strict actions will be taken against those involved in arson and burned down public property, including trains and buses.

“No one who is involved in violence and arson will be spared, Strict actions will be taken against those who vandalised public property and burned down trains,” said Vaishanw during Zee Sammelan.

He also advised youth and defence aspirants to focus on their studies instead of getting indulged in violence and arson.

This apart, Union Transportation Minister Nitin Gadkari also addressed issues related to traffic rules and transportation. He said that the government will soon bring laws amd rules on the speed limit.

Gadkari further added that improvements are being made in road engineering to eliminate road accident cases.

‘The government is working fast to prevent road accidents so that the figure of road deaths every year can be brought under control. For this, every black spot present in the country is being marked and converted into a safe zone as soon as possible,” the Union Minister said.