Zee Sammelan: From Rajnath Singh to Asaduddin Owaisi– Watch senior politicians at Zee News' mega conclave

Zee Sammelan: The audience can watch the senior politicians and policymakers on live TV as well as all Zee News social handles. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 11:28 AM IST
  • Zee Sammelan can be seen from 10 am onwards today.
  • Several big politicians will answer questions on the current issues.

New Delhi: Zee News is holding a mega event ‘Zee Sammelan’ where top leaders from different political parties will discuss the burning political issues and present solutions to the same. The event can be watched on Zee News channel. The debate holds importance in the current political situation and the audience can watch this comprehensive and positive brainstorming from 10 AM onwards today (June 25). 

Watch Zee Sammelan from 10 AM

The audience can watch Zee Sammelan non-stop from 10 AM and be a part of the biggest platform for communication. 

Watch the live Zee conclave here:

Where to Watch

You will be able to watch the conference live on your TV screen from 10 AM onwards only on Zee News. From political leaders, policymakers to Union Ministers of the Narendra Modi-led NDA governemnt will be present at the Zee Sammelan today, where they will answer your questions. Zee Sammelan can be watched live on all social media handles of Zee.

Who all will attend

In this special program of Zee News, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will answer the audience's questions. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will be the chief guest of this program, who will answer every difficult question related to the highway of politics.

The other special guests include Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Rajya Sabha MP and AAP leader Sanjay Singh and Lok Sabha MP and BJP leader Manoj Tiwari will also attend the event and participate in the debate. 

