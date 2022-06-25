New Delhi: Zee News is holding a mega event ‘Zee Sammelan’ where top leaders from different political parties will discuss the burning political issues and present solutions to the same. The event can be watched on Zee News channel. The debate holds importance in the current political situation and the audience can watch this comprehensive and positive brainstorming from 10 AM onwards today (June 25).

Zee Sammelan can be watched live on all social media handles of Zee.

Who all will attend

In this special program of Zee News, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will answer the audience's questions. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will be the chief guest of this program, who will answer every difficult question related to the highway of politics.

The other special guests include Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Rajya Sabha MP and AAP leader Sanjay Singh and Lok Sabha MP and BJP leader Manoj Tiwari will also attend the event and participate in the debate.