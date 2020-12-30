ZeeReadersPoll2020: Did India-China Border row affect global politics this year?

New Delhi: The year 2020 has witnessed one of the most difficult phases of India's relationship with China due to the tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The India-China ties worsen due to the build-up by the Chinese forces at the LAC and their aggressive action in the Galwan valley in June, that witnessed 20 Indian soldiers being killed in action.

The violent clashes also resulted in reportedly over 40 Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) personnel being killed, which has not been officially revealed yet by the Xi Jinping-led Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

In India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's words, "We are today probably at the most difficult phase of our relationship with China. Certainly in the last 30-40 years. The last time there were military casualties on our borders was in 1975."

The EAM had pointed out at the start of December that direction of ties was 'positive' since 1988, because while border issues were being discussed, 'you never had a major breach of this understanding which included not to bring large force'.

This is to be noted that several diplomatic and military talks have also taken place between the two countries to defuse the situation but the tension continues at the LAC.

Meanwhile, the India-China border row has also affected global politics as several countries have come forward against Chinese aggression.

The United States President Donald Trump who had called India-China dispute at eastern Ladakh as a 'very nasty situation' in September and had also offered to mediate between the two countries had slammed the Chinese and said, "China at this point is the nation you should be talking about much more so than Russia because the things that China is doing are far worse. Look at what happened with the China virus, look at what they have done to 188 countries all over the world."

The US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo had also accused China of taking 'incredibly aggressive action' in the confrontation with India.

"The Chinese took incredibly aggressive action. The Indians have done their best to respond to that," a Reuters report had quoted Mike Pompeo as saying on Galwan valley incident.

"The PLA (People`s Liberation Army) has escalated border tensions with India, the world`s most populous democracy. It's militarising the South China Sea and illegally claiming more territory there, threatening vital sea lanes," Pompeo was quoted as saying by ANI.

The US-China relations have also soured in the past few months, with the coronavirus outbreak adding more tensions to it.

The year 2020 also witnessed Australia's participation in the Malabar naval exercise alongside its fellow QUAD members India, the US and Japan.

This had also irked China when its Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin had said, "We hope that relevant countries' military operations will be conducive to peace and stability in the region instead of the contrary."

The invitation by India to the Australian Navy for the exercise came after foreign ministers of the QUAD member nations held extensive talks in Tokyo with a focus on enhancing their cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, a region where China has been expanding its military influence.

