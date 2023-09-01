Zenzo, the leading provider of holistic and reliable pre-hospital care to patients, is poised to transform emergency medical care with its fleet of advanced 5G-enabled ambulances. The cutting-edge ambulances are equipped with advanced life-saving equipment and 5G connectivity, ushering in a new era of real-time data transmission, patient monitoring and top-tier emergency medical care. The first ever 5G enabled Ambulances were launched by the Chief Guest, Advocate Rahul Narwekar. The event was marked by key healthcare industry veterans like Ramdev Krishnan (Business Head, Digital Healthcare Solutions, Tata Communications), Dr Nitin Jagasia (Head - Emergency Medical Services, Apollo Hospital – Navi Mumbai), Dr Parag Rindani (Chief Executive Officer, Wockhardt Hospitals Ltd.), Ms Sweta Mangal (Director – Zenzo) and Ms Shaffi Mather(Founder – Zenzo).

Zenzo’s 5G-enabled ambulances are designed to meet the growing demand for quick and effective emergency medical services. These ambulances are designed to provide advanced medical care on the move, enabling immediate treatment during transit for improved patient outcomes, especially during critical situations with timely interventions. The technology enabler was TATA Communications which created a platform for integrating multiple medical equipment and the connectivity enables seamless data transmission, allowing experts to access critical information, diagnostics and medical records in real-time.

The 5G-enabled ambulances are equipped with major life-saving equipment including ventilators, defibrillators, ECG machines, multipara patient monitors, syringe pumps, and digital stethoscopes to deliver comprehensive and life-saving emergency care while en route to medical facilities. The 5G-enabled ambulances are equipped with high-tech equipment for constantly monitoring the patient’s vitals for immediate diagnosis and connecting with remote medical experts via video conferencing.



“At Zenzo, we are committed to redefining emergency medical care, and we have the largest network of ambulances spread across India. We are taking a huge step towards providing advanced medical care on the go with our advanced 5G-enabled ambulances. Technology is playing a growing role in healthcare. By leveraging the power of 5G connectivity, we are empowering our medical teams to deliver real-time emergency medical care to patients. The 5G-enabled ambulances will be a game changer in the field of healthcare,” said Shaffi Mather, Founder.

The 5G-enabled ambulances foster seamless collaboration among healthcare professionals from different disciplines, ensuring better care. Paramedics can get remote guidance from doctors for essential procedures. Further, by leveraging the Golden Hour, the critical period for beginning treatment, especially in the case of Cardiac patients, Zenzo’s 5G ambulance ensures better treatment outcomes through timely care and interventions. The use of technology also enables pre-arrival emergency room support for patients at hospitals.

Zenzo is also leveraging technology to make it easy for patients to reach it. The Zenzo Mobile App is a comprehensive solution that redefines the way Zenzo responds to critical situations. The revolutionary app offers a plethora of benefits, making it a game-changer in pre-hospital care. It comes with a user-friendly interface with easy navigation for quick booking of ambulances nearby, enabled with GPS tracking.

In addition, Zenzo also provides a range of ambulance services, including ambulance subscription, ambulance onsite, event ambulance, air ambulance, and mobile medical vans. Its offerings further extend to corporate health solutions such as medical rooms, telehealth consultation, occupational health centres, and wellness at the workplace. It also organises health check-up camps and provides medical training.

Sweta Mangal, Director, Ziqitza, said, “We’re very excited to start this emergency pre-hospital care service. To make sure our service is fast and seamless for the user, we also have the Zenzo App with which customers can book our services within seconds. They can book such services as Basic, Cardiac, 5G, Air or Train Ambulance and get timely medical help. We aim to make Zenzo a ‘One-Stop Medical Concierge’ for holistic healthcare for corporates that includes Ambulance at Site, Wellness at the Workplace, telehealth services for Employees, Medical Rooms, Doctors on Site, Preventive Health Checkups and Occupational Health Centres, among others

With the largest network of ambulances across India, Zenzo guarantees reliable and widespread coverage, ensuring prompt and professional medical assistance as a trusted lifesaver, anytime, anywhere in India.

