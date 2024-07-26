Zero To Hero: Debt-Ridden Labourer In Madhya Pradesh Becomes Millionaire Overnight

A debt-ridden labourer from Madhya Pradesh has struck it rich after discovering a massive diamond in a local mine. Raju Gound, who has been leasing mines in Panna city for over a decade, found a 19.22-carat diamond, which is expected to fetch around Rs 80 lakhs at a government auction.

Gound’s fortunes changed overnight with the find in Krishna Kalyanpur Patti village, a mine leased by his father two months ago. Panna, renowned for its diamond reserves, attracts many like Gound who lease inexpensive, shallow mines from the government in the hopes of unearthing precious stones, reported BBC.

Gound, whose family leases mines primarily during the monsoon season when agricultural and masonry work dry up, now dreams of a brighter future. He plans to build a better house for his family, pay off a Rs 5,00,000 debt, and invest in his children's education with the proceeds from the diamond sale.

The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) operates a mechanised diamond mining project in Panna and also leases out shallow mines to individuals, families, and cooperative groups. These small-scale miners, using basic tools and equipment, must hand over any finds to the government diamond office for evaluation.

While diamond discoveries in Panna are rare, they are not unheard of. In 2018, a labourer from Bundelkhand found a diamond worth Rs 1.5 crore in the same region.