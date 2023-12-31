'Zero Tolerance Policy': Modi Government Bans Pro-Pakistan Terror Group 'Tehreek-e-Hurriyat'

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has stepped up its scrutiny and actions against organisations involved in terror activities against India. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, any individual or organization found involved in anti-India activities will be thwarted forthwith, said the MHA in a statement.

The Government of India today declared ‘Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir (TeH)’ as an 'Unlawful Association' under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967. Tehreek-e-Hurriyat was once headed by deceased separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who was succeeded by Masarat Alam Bhat. Bhat is also known for his anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a post on ‘X’, “The outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate J&K from India and establish Islamic rule. The group is found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in J&K”.

The Home Minister further said, “Under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, any individual or organization found involved in anti-India activities will be thwarted forthwith.

The ‘Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, J&K (TeH) has been declared an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA.

The ministry said that the objective of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir (TeH) is to separate Jammu and Kashmir from India and establish Islamic rule in Jammu and Kashmir. "This organization has been involved in fomenting terrorism and anti-India propaganda for fueling secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir, which is prejudicial to the sovereignty, security and integrity of India. Many criminal cases have been registered against this organization under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act, RPC and IPC etc," it said.

On December 27, the Home Ministry also declared the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir-Masarat Alam faction (MLJK-MA) as an 'Unlawful Association'.