ZEX PR Aims To Support More Startups In An Efficient Way With The Launch of 5G In India

We live in a dynamic world where everything is constantly transforming. So in a rapidly evolving world, you can't rely on the manual way of working anymore. It's important to have as many tasks automated as possible so that you have to focus on only those tasks which only you can do. ZEX PR understands the demand of the time and has come up with a very futuristic way of PR marketing.

ZEX PR Wire is a platform with zero mail trails, zero mediators, & truly automated PR which enables you to do any press release campaign in less than 72 hours. It's a 99% automated platform that can be used by any marketing or PR team in a firm or even by individual PR agencies for conducting and managing PR campaigns for their clients. It has tied up with more than 500+ Media outlets popular in all tie 1, 2 & 3 areas.

And with the launch of 5G in India, the team ZEX PR has great plans for the future. "There is going to be a massive potential with every new technology upgrade." the spokesperson of ZEX PR tells us.

"ZEX PR was launched at the time of 4G, which made more and more users make their businesses digital. When you go digital, you often do a lot of marketing activities. ZEX grabbed this opportunity and have onboarded 100s of startup for conducting media campaigns using ZEX. With 5G, we believe more businesses will be active in the digital space, and once again, ZEX will support bringing media awareness about these startups in an efficient way." the spokesperson adds.

ZEX PR Wire is currently providing solutions to various sectors including Fintech, Blockchain/Web3, Gaming, Pharma, Automobiles, Education Events/Conferences, Fashion/Lifestyle, and E-commerce. The platform has been founded by Mr. Saurabh Singla and Mr. Apoorv Gupta with a background in engineering. Thanks to their excellent vision and tech skills, the platform has managed to make a huge mark in the industry and has been rewarded several times.

