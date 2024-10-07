New Delhi: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, who became a delivery agent on Saturday, took to social media to share his experience as a food delivery executive at Ambience Mall in Gurugram. Goyal and his wife, Grecia Munoz, were denied entry to the mall and had to climb three flights of stairs to collect an order from Haldiram.

This experience taught him that the food delivery company needs to work with malls and restaurants to ensure that delivery partners are treated more humanely. Notably, Deepinder Goyal, along with his second wife, Gia Goyal, has been personally delivering orders across Delhi NCR. It is important to note that Grecia Munoz, who recently changed her Instagram handle to Gia Goyal, is the Zomato CEO's second wife.

During my second order, I realised that we need to work with malls more closely to improve working conditions for all delivery partners. And malls also need to be more humane to delivery partners.



Recalling the incident, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal explained that he initially approached the main entrance but was told to use an alternative one, where he discovered that delivery partners had to take the stairs. He climbed to the third floor, only to find out that delivery partners were not allowed inside the mall and had to wait at the staircase to receive their orders.

Goyal further mentioned that he "chilled" with his fellow delivery partners and collected valuable feedback from them, adding that he was eventually able to collect the order when a guard temporarily stepped away.