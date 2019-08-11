Zomato responds on beef controversy, says concern of delivery executives being resolved

New Delhi: After a group of Zomato delivery executives went on strike to protest against being allegedly compelled to deliver beef and pork in Howrah, the company responded by issuing a statement which read that all concerns are being resolved.

Zomato found itself in the middle of a raging controversy when some of its delivery executives alleged they were being forced to carry food orders containing beef or pork. They said that their complaints had not been heeded by the company and that they are going on an indefinite strike. In response, the Zomato statement read that while their employees responsible for delivery are trained 'for the practical nature of the job', they are working to resolve issued with those on strike in Howrah. "In a country as diverse as India, it is impossible to ensure that vegetarian and non-vegetarian preferences are factored into delivery logistics," the statement read. "Delivery partners are unequivocally made to understand the practical nature of the job as they choose to enter the workforce. All our partners understand this fully. There is a small group of partners in Howrah who have raised concerns and we are looking to resolve the issue as quickly as possible."

While Zomato has assured of a swift resolution, the West Bengal government also took cognisance of the matter earlier on Sunday. "The organisation should not force any person to go against their religion. It is wrong. Now that I have received information in this regard, I will look into it the matter," state minister Rajib Banerjee had said.