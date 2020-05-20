Zurich International gets security clearance from MHA to develop Jewar airport in Uttar Pradesh

The Zurich Airport International AG on Tuesday got the security clearance from the Union ministry of home affairs to develop the Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar in Greater Noida, said senior officials of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday (May 19) granted security clearance to Swiss firm Zurich Airport International AG to develop Jewar airport in Uttar Pradesh.

It may be recalled that the Jewar airport concessionaire -- Zurich International and special purpose vehicle -- the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited had applied for security clearance on January 30, 2019.

SP Goyal, principal secretary with UP chief minister’s office (CMO), expressed happiness over this development and said, “Glad to share that Zurich Airport International AG has got security clearance for the development of the Noida International Greenfield airport at Jewar.”

Government officials said that the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) will now sign concessionaire agreement with Zurich International and Yamuna International Airport.

It is to be noted that the work at the project was scheduled to start in April 2020 but it got delayed due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

In November 2019, Zurich Airport International AG had emerged as the highest bidder for the proposed airport at Jewar, beating Adani Group and DIAL.

The Switzerland-headquartered company made the highest per-passenger bid for the airport, thereby, outbidding other firms like Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Adani Enterprises, and Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Limited.