Indian Cricketer Smriti Mandhana: Unveiling Net Worth, Career Achievements And Exclusive Car Collection

Smriti Mandhana started playing young, inspired by her brother. Now she is widely considered as a start player known for not just hitting the balls but playing amazing shots too. She has done exceptionally well in all forms of cricket, from T20 games to long test matches. She is the first Indian woman to have scored big hundreds in both. Let’s delve into the journey of this cricket sensation who continues to stun everyone with every inning.

Net Worth

With an estimated net worth of approximately 33 crores, she is a powerhouse of talent off the field as well. Various sources contribute to the income of Smriti Mnadhana, including brand endorsements and appearances in cricket leagues worldwide. Throughout the years she has gained a status of a prominent athlete and a public figure known for her outstanding cricket.

Luxury Car Collection

Smriti’s car collection includes a Hyundai Creta and a Swift Dezire. Additionally, she also has an Audi and a BMW Sedan. These vehicles not only highlight her success but her generosity as well as she has gifted some to her family.

Personal Life

Smriti likes to keep her personal life private, but it’s known that she has been in a relationship for around five years now. She recently celebrated five years of togetherness with her boyfriend. It is also believed that she values her relationships and enjoys spending time with her loved ones off the field. Smriti’s boyfriend Palash recently shared a heartfelt picture on social media, celebrating their five-year journey together.

Achievements

Smriti has marked an exceptional career in cricket and by attained several notable achievements. At just the age of 16, she stunned everyone by scoring a World Cup Cetury in 2017. She has also received ICC’s Woman Cricketer of The Year award in 2018. She also holds the record for being the fastest Indian Woman Cricketer to have achieved 2000 runs in ODIs.

Smriti's remarkable journey in cricket showcases her talent and dedication. She has inspired many with her achievements and continues to set new benchmarks.