Indian Navy gears up for DefExpo2020 in Lucknow

India`s elite commandos Marcos of Indian Navy will leave the people of Uttar Pradesh mesmerized with their assault, search and rescue demonstration in Gomti River in the DefExpo 2020 which starts on 5 February and concludes on 9 February in Lucknow.

The Indian Navy will also showcase the art of sailing and yachting. The marine commandos will be inducted by the indigenous ALH helicopters who will display an assault demonstration drill at the Gomti Riverfront from Wednesday to Saturday for half an hour.

Marcos, raised in February 1987, has played a stellar role in various special operations as well as counterintelligence operations in Jammu and Kashmir. This elite force is at par with the best in the world when it comes to operations in all three dimensions of warfare which is land, air, and sea.

The Indian Navy will also showcase the Advanced Light Helicopters, also known as `Dhruv`. These helicopters will perform a variety of operations including Advanced Search and Rescue, Special Heliborne Operations, Armed Patrol, Sniper Ops, VVIP carriage and Night Search, and Rescue.

As part of the Defence Expo 2020, the Indian Navy, in coordination with the Indian Coast Guard, will be conducting a live demonstration in the Gomati Riverfront. "The demonstration would include the demonstration of various classes of sailboats used by the Navy to train its men in the art of sailing/ yachting," said a senior Indian Navy officer. This demonstration would showcase the important role played by traditional sailing boats in the maritime history and also the impetus that the Indian Navy has laid in preserving and promoting the art of yachting. The demonstration will be followed by the Indian Coast Guard demonstrating their Search and Rescue skills using their Chetak helicopters.

Post the Live Operations demo, the famous Indian Navy band will enthrall the audience with masterful musical performance.

