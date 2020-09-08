Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tops Forbes richest list for third year in a row

New Delhi: Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has topped Forbes' list of richest Americans for the third consecutive year even as US President Donald Trump's ranking dropped amidst the coronavirus pandemic thus impacting his businesses ranging from hotels to resorts.

Forbes said that the aggregate wealth of the 400 list rose to a record $3.2 trillion.

This year Zoom Video Communications CEO Eric Yuan made his debut among 18 newcomers on the Forbes list with a net worth of $11 billion, as more and more people are working from home during the corona-led lockdowns worldwide and practicing of social distancing norms.

Trump's ranking dropped from 275 last year to 352 while his net worth fell to $2.5 billion from $3.1 billion.

It may be recalled that in August, Bezos became the first person ever whose net worth soared over USD 200 billion, according to Forbes and Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The net worth of the world`s richest person went up by USD 4.9 billion after Amazon stock edged up two per cent, Forbes reported.

The person who was closest to Bezos was Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates who is currently worth USD 116.1 billion, according to Forbes, while the Bloomberg Billionaires Index put his net worth at $124 billion