topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessInternational Business
TIM COOK

Apple CEO Tim Cook takes 40% pay cut for FY 2023

For 2023, Cook’s compensation target was set at $49 million, more than 40% lower than his 2022 pay. Apple made the changes after 64% of shareholders approved Cook’s pay package at its annual meeting last year, down from 94.9% the previous year.

Last Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 09:26 AM IST|Source: Reuters

Trending Photos

Apple CEO Tim Cook takes 40% pay cut for FY 2023

Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook’s pay package for the fiscal 2023 year is expected to be smaller than last year and depend more on how well the iPhone maker’s shares perform relative to market peers, regulatory filings showed.

Cook’s compensation for the fiscal 2022 year ended September was $99.4 million, slightly higher than the $98.7 million he received the previous year, the company said in securities filings.

For 2023, Cook’s compensation target was set at $49 million, more than 40% lower than his 2022 pay. Apple made the changes after 64% of shareholders approved Cook’s pay package at its annual meeting last year, down from 94.9% the previous year.

The biggest change came in Cook’s stock awards.

For fiscal 2022, Apple granted him $75 million in stock awards, half of which were based on how well Apple’s shares performed. For fiscal 2023, Cook’s stock award target was reduced to $40 million, with $30 million of the total depending on share performance.

If Apple’s shares hit performance thresholds, the $30 million in performance awards could double to at least $60 million.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?