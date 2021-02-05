हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Facebook

As Facebook turns 17, here's what boss Mark Zuckerberg says about the social media's 'wild journey'

Net income came in at $11.22 billion, or $3.88 per share, compared with $7.35 billion, or $2.56 per share, a year earlier.

New Delhi: Facebook has marked 17 years since it went live in a Harvard dorm room, wiith boss Mark Zuckerberg thanking everyone for being part of the community, stating that it has been a 'wild journey'.

Zuckerberg in a Facebook post wrote that he is proud of what the company has 'accomplished together these last 17 years' adding that he is even more optimistic about the years ahead.

Zuckerberg wrote:

Facebook Inc soundly beat quarterly revenue estimates last week. The world’s biggest social media company said it expected to face “significant ad targeting headwinds in 2021.” 

The fourth-quarter results validated the company’s focus on making it easier for retailers to sell products to Facebook users, who frequently were stuck at home last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For example, Facebook launched Facebook Pay and Facebook Shops which enable consumers to click on ads and make purchases without leaving the company’s apps, which also include Instagram and WhatsApp.

Total revenue, which consists almost entirely of advertising sales, rose 33% to $28.07 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $21.08 billion a year earlier.

Net income came in at $11.22 billion, or $3.88 per share, compared with $7.35 billion, or $2.56 per share, a year earlier.

With Reuters Inputs

