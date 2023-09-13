trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2661756
NewsBusinessInternational Business
BINANCE

Binance To Sack Over 100 Employees, Ousts CEO Amid Fresh Layoff Round

Binance's Brian Shroder will be replaced by general counsel Norman Reed, who joined the company in December 2021, on an interim basis.

Last Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 09:50 AM IST|Source: Reuters
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Binance To Sack Over 100 Employees, Ousts CEO Amid Fresh Layoff Round

The US affiliate of crypto giant Binance said its chief executive, Brian Shroder, will leave and that it is cutting more than 100 jobs - roughly a third of headcount, underscoring the company's operational challenges after being sued by regulators.

Shroder will be replaced by general counsel Norman Reed, who joined the company in December 2021, on an interim basis.


"The actions we are taking today provide Binance.US with more than seven years of financial runway and enable us to continue to serve our customers while we operate as a crypto-only exchange," a Binance US spokesperson said.

Binance US did not give a reason for Shroder's departure.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in June filed a civil complaint against the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance, and its founder Changpeng Zhao, accusing them of creating Binance.US as part of a "web of deception" to evade securities laws aimed at protecting US investors.

Binance and Binance.US have maintained that they operate separately.

Binance has also seen a number of executive exits. Its global head of product, Mayur Kamat, resigned early this month and its chief strategy officer, Patrick Hillmann, left in July.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train