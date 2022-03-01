हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Satya Nadella

BREAKING: Satya Nadella's son Zain Nadella dies at 26

BREAKING: Satya Nadella's son Zain Nadella dies at 26

New Delhi: Zain Nadella, son of Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella has died. 26-year-old Zain was born with cerebral palsy. 

Nadella had lost his father B N Yugandhar, a former bureaucrat in 2019. Yugandhar had served in the Prime Minister's Office during late P V Narasimha Rao's regime and also as director of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration at Mussorie. 

 

