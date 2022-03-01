BREAKING: Satya Nadella's son Zain Nadella dies at 26

New Delhi: Zain Nadella, son of Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella has died. 26-year-old Zain was born with cerebral palsy.

Microsoft has informed regarding Zain's passing away in an an email to the executive staff and has asked them to hold the family in their thoughts and prayers while giving them space to grieve privately.

Nadella had lost his father B N Yugandhar, a former bureaucrat in 2019. Yugandhar had served in the Prime Minister's Office during late P V Narasimha Rao's regime and also as director of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration at Mussorie.