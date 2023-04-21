topStoriesenglish2597411
NewsBusinessInternational Business
BUZZFEED NEWS

Buzzfeed News Shutting Down, 15% Staff To Be Fired

The company would focus on HuffPost, which it acquired in 2020, as the company's news brand.

Last Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 12:17 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Buzzfeed News Shutting Down, 15% Staff To Be Fired

New Delhi: In shocking news to the global media industry, the Pulitzer Prize-winning news arm of BuzzFeed.com is being shut down, CEO Jonah Peretti announced on Thursday.

The media outlet said that it is reducing the workforce by approximately 15 per cent across business, content, tech and admin teams, and beginning the process of closing BuzzFeed News.

"Additionally, we are proposing headcount reductions in some international markets," Peretti said in a memo to staff.

"While layoffs are occurring across nearly every division, we've determined that the company can no longer continue to fund BuzzFeed News as a standalone organization," Peretti said in a memo which was shared with The Verge.

The company would focus on HuffPost, which it acquired in 2020, as the company's news brand.

"Impacted employees (other than those in BuzzFeed News) will receive an email from HR shortly. If you are receiving this note from me, you are not impacted by today's changes. For BuzzFeed News, we have begun discussions with the News Guild about these actions," said the CEO.

Both CRO Edgar Hernandez and COO Christian Baesler have made the decision to exit the company.

"We will engage with the News Guild about our cost reduction plans and what this will mean for the affected union members. HuffPost and BuzzFeed Dot Com have signalled that they will open a number of select roles for members of BuzzFeed News," Peretti informed.

These roles will be aligned with those divisions' business goals and match the skills and strengths of many of BuzzFeed News's editors and reporters.

"We've faced more challenges than I can count in the past few years: a pandemic, a fading SPAC market that yielded less capital, a tech recession, a tough economy, a declining stock market, a decelerating digital advertising market and ongoing audience and platform shifts," said the CEO.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?