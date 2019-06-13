China launches Nasdaq-style tech board in Shanghai

Shanghai: China announced on Thursday the formation of a Nasdaq-style tech board, the Star Market, based in Shanghai.
China`s top securities regulator Yi Huiman announced the new market at a financial forum in the city.
