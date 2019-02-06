हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cognizant Technology

Cognizant reports net income of $648 million in Q4, appoints new CEO

Brian Humphries will take charge from April 1.

New Delhi: Cognizant Technology on Wednesday said that Brian Humphries, will replace D`Souza, as the next CEO of the company, effective April 1.

Humphries, currently the CEO of  Vodafone, has worked as a senior executive at companies including Dell and Hewlett Packard.

Francisco D`Souza, after stepping down as CEO, will become executive vice chairman of the company.

Cognizant reported net income of $648 million, or $1.12 per share, in the fourth quarter ended December 31. The company posted a net loss of $18 million in the same period a year ago.

Excluding items, the consulting and outsourcing services provider earned $1.13 per share. Revenue rose to $4.13 billion from $3.83 billion and narrowly beat the average analyst estimate of $4.11 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

