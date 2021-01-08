Did you know the planet's richest man Elon Musk once survived on $1 a day for food? Here's an interesting trivia

New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk who has just surpassed Amazon Founder Jeff Bezoz to become the richest person on the planet. But an interesting trivia about the planet's richest man goes on to show how humble his beginings were, and how determined he was during his college days, surviving every odds to make it big one day.

There is a very interesting story regarding Elon Musk's college days when he had to actually survive on just USD 1 a day for food. During his conversation with startalkradio, Musk once shared how he survived on USD 1 per day by buying food at the supermarket in bulk when he arrived in North America.

“I went more for the hotdogs and oranges… you do get really tired of hot dogs and oranges after a while,” said Musk. He also shared how he would mix things up every now and then with some “pasta and green pepper and a big thing of sauce” adding that it could “go pretty far too.”

Creating history, Elon Musk, became the world's the richest person on the planet, going past Bezos on Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world's 500 wealthiest people.

Musk, who had once decided to sell off Tesla owing to poor results, saw an increase in net worth increased more than $150 billion this year and Tesla's share price surged a massive 743 per cent last year.

A 4.8 per cent rally in Tesla's share price on Thursday took Musk past Bezos, with a net worth of $188.5 billion, 1.5 billion more than Bezos, who has held the top spot since October 2017.

The world's 500 richest people added a record $1.8 trillion to their combined net worth last year, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Tesla delivered 499,550 vehicles in 2020, slightly missing its most recent guidance of 5,00,000 vehicles. In the fourth quarter, Tesla delivered 1,61,650 Model 3 and Model Y cars and produced 1,63,660 such vehicles. The automaker also delivered 18,920 Model S and X vehicles and produced 16,097 of them.

Tesla delivered 88,400 vehicles in Q1, and 90,650 vehicles in Q2. In October, Tesla said it delivered 1,39,300 vehicles during the third quarter, slightly better than the 1,37,000 Wall Street had expected. For the year, Tesla delivered 4,42,511 Model 3 and Model Y cars, while producing 4,54,932 of the vehicles. It delivered 57,039 Model S and Model X cars while producing 54,805 such vehicles.

Musk has proclaimed that he wants to increase Tesla's vehicle sales volume from about 5,00,000 in 2020 to 20 million annually over the next decade.

Late last month, Musk told Tesla employees in an email to 'go all out' in order to achieve the 5 lakh vehicle delivery goal.

With IANS Inputs