Donald Trump

Donald Trump targets India for imposing 50% tariff on US motorcycles

Donald Trump claims that his one phone call to PM Narendra Modi got India to reduce tariff from 100% to 50% on Harley Davidson motorcycles. "Even this is not enough."

Image used for representational purpose only.

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that even though India has reduced its import tariff on American motorcycles from 100 percent to 50 percent, it is still too high and not acceptable to him.

Trump said the United States, under his leadership, is a country that can no longer be fooled.

"We're not the foolish country that does so badly. You look at India, very good friend of mine, Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, you take a look at what they've done, 100 percent tax on a motorcycle. We charge them nothing," Trump told CBS news in an interview on Monday.

Trump was referring to the import tariff on the Harley Davidson motorcycles, an issue that has been close to his heart, and wants India to reduce it to zero.

"So, when Harley sends over there, they have 100 percent tax. When they (India) send in, they make a tremendous number of motorcycles when they send them in, no tax. I called him. I said it's unacceptable," Trump said, referring to his conversation with Prime Minister Modi.

"He (Modi) reduced it by 50 percent with one phone call. I said it's still unacceptable because it's 50 percent versus nothing. It's still unacceptable. And they're working on it," he said, indicating that the two countries are still in talks to resolve the issue of import tariffs on American motorcycles.

"But if I didn't, if we didn't have the power of what we have, and if we weren't the bank - well, if we weren't the bank we wouldn't even be talking about it because nobody would care. But we're the bank that everybody wants to rob, and that's what they've been doing for a long period of time. USD 800 billion we have in trade deficits with other countries. So you tell me who made those deals," he said in response to a question.

Donald TrumpNarendra ModiHarley Davidson
