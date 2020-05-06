हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Elon Musk

Elon Musk names his newborn son X Æ A-12, leaves Twitterati baffled

Though the name comes with a meaning, this peculiar name has left Twitterati baffled.



New Delhi: Tesla Inc's CEO Elon Musk has left Twitterati baffled with the name of his newborn son. Musk and his girlfriend Canadian singer Claire Boucher aka Grimes welcomed their first child together on Monday and they have named him `X Æ A-12 Musk`.

Though the name comes with a meaning, this peculiar name has left Twitterati baffled. In a tweet response, Musk announced the name of the baby `X Æ A-12 Musk`.

Several twitter users thought that Musk was just pulling another bluff, when his girlfriend Grime had to pitch in and confirm.

Grimes even explained the meaning of the name in her tweet. "X is the `the unknown variable`, Æ is her `elven spelling of Ai", A-12 is the "precursor to SR-17". "X, the unknown variable. Æ, my elven spelling of AI (love &/or Artificial intelligence), A-12 precursor to SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A=Archangel, my favourite song)," she posted.

Later when a fan asked Musk to provide a picture of the baby with him, Musk happily oblidged.

Musk has six children with ex-wife Justine Wilson while the newborn son is his first child with girlfriend Grimes.

Elon MuskGrimesX Æ A-12 Musk
