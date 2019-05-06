close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Volkswagen

Emission fiasco: No coercive action against Volkswagen, says SC

The apex green tribunal had on March 7 slapped a fine of Rs 500 crore on Volkswagen and directed the car maker to deposit the amount within two months.

Emission fiasco: No coercive action against Volkswagen, says SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday said no coercive action will be taken against German auto major Volkswagen against whom the National Green Tribunal has imposed a fine of Rs 500 crore for damaging the environment through use of "cheat device" in its diesel cars in India.

A bench headed by Justice S A Bobde virtually stayed the imposition of fine for the time being against the multinational automobile company.

The apex green tribunal had on March 7 slapped a fine of Rs 500 crore on Volkswagen and directed the car maker to deposit the amount within two months.

The green panel on November 16, 2018 had said use of 'cheat device' by Volkswagen in diesel cars in India led to the inference of environmental damage and had directed it to deposit an interim amount of Rs 100 crore with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Tags:
VolkswagenSupreme CourtVolkswagen cheat deviceVolkswagen India
Next
Story

Boeing did not disclose 737 MAX alert issue to FAA for 13 months

Must Watch

PT3M12S

Clash between TMC-BJP Workers In Barrackpore