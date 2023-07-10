trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2633304
Evernote Lays Off Most Of Its Employees, Moves Operations To Europe

Evernote became one of the first popular note-taking apps when it was launched in 2008.

Last Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 10:33 AM IST|Source: IANS

Evernote Lays Off Most Of Its Employees, Moves Operations To Europe

San Francisco: Note-taking platform Evernote has laid off most of its employees and going forward, a team based in Europe will continue to assume ownership of the Evernote product.

Italian parent company Bending Spoons is taking most of Evernote’s operations to Europe.

Bending Spoons acquired Evernote in November last year.

Evernote said the move is intended to “boost operational efficiency and to make the most of the Bending Spoons employer brand, which is extremely strong in Europe.” Most of the company’s Chile and US-based employees have been laid off.

“We’re committed to supporting those impacted with a substantial separation package. In most cases, this package includes 16 weeks of salary, up to one year of health insurance coverage, and a performance bonus, paid pro-rata as if the year-end performance targets have already been achieved,” its CEO Francesco Patarnello said in a statement.

The company said it is also offering additional support to those in need, such as impacted individuals who are on a visa.

The company previously laid off 129 workers in February this year.

The company said that a dedicated and growing team based in Europe "will be in an ideal position to leverage the extensive expertise and strength of the 400-plus workforce at Bending Spoons, many of whom have been working on Evernote full-time since the acquisition”.

