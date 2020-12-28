Finland received more than 5300 applications for 90 day finn migration programme

New Delhi: The 90 day finn migration programme announced by Finland has seen immense response from techies for which the country has received more than 5,300 applications so far.

Finland had announced the '90 Day Fin' program for selected US tech professionals nearly a month ago, under which started US technical professionals can choose to stay in Finland for 90 days and experience the life there. After this, the techies can decide whether or not they want to permanently move there.

Not a very popular destination for migration

Finland, like other European countries, is not a very popular or preferred destination for migration. "We’re not top of many relocation lists, but we know once people do come, they tend to stay," said Johanna Huurre, of Helsinki Business Hub which devised the campaign. "There’s huge competition globally for talent, so we had to think creatively."

According to Hurray," America and Canada are among the countries in which Finland has received the most applications, and he is confident that once people come and sees the situation, they would definitely like to stay in Finland.

Nearly 30 percent of the applications have come from the US and Canada for the 90 day finn migration programme. Several applications have also come from the UK. Nearly 60 applications were also recieved from the investors keen on exploring local resources and build on it.

Applications for the programme over while the selected applicants will be provided with all the important official documentation for the permanent residency.