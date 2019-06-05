close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amazon CEO

Jeff Bezos buying prime Manhattan properties for $80mn

The recently-divorced 55-year-old multi-billionaire is purchasing the top floors of a NoMad apartment building, the New York Post reported on Tuesday.

Jeff Bezos buying prime Manhattan properties for $80mn

New York: The richest man in the world, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is finalising a deal to buy three apartments in New York's prime Manhattan area for nearly $80 million.

The recently-divorced 55-year-old multi-billionaire is purchasing the top floors of a NoMad apartment building, the New York Post reported on Tuesday.

Bezos is in line to purchase the three-floor penthouse of Madison Square Park -- adjacent 212 Fifth Avenue, as well as two units on the floor directly beneath it and merge the four stories into one mega-home.

The residents of the building are excited to have Bezos as their neighbour, knowing this would escalate the price of their properties.

Bezos had been reviewing the properties since May, but the building's developer kept the proceedings discreet.

The decision comes as Amazon is reportedly seeking to scoop up at least 100,000 square feet in Manhattan office space, despite walking away from a $3 billion deal to build a waterfront headquarters in Queens area earlier in February.

According to Forbes, Bezos is currently worth $142.1 billion.

Tags:
Amazon CEOJeff BezosAmazon
Next
Story

Nirmala Sitharaman to attend G-20 Finance Ministers' meeting in Japan

Must Watch

PT6M52S

Greeting each other with a hug not an Eid tradition: Darul Uloom Deoband