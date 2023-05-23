topStoriesenglish2611941
Jeff Bezos Engaged To Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez: Report

Jeff Bezos and the 53-year-old Sanchez, a former broadcast journalist, started dating in 2018.

Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 09:52 AM IST|Source: IANS

San Francisco: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are now engaged, according to a media report.

However, there was no additional details on the proposal, the CNN report said citing sources.

Bezos, 59, and the 53-year-old Sanchez, a former broadcast journalist, started dating in 2018.

However, they reportedly went public with their relationship after the Amazon billionaire divorced his first wife MacKenzie Scott in 2019.

Bezos made a $38 billion divorce settlement with Scott. He shares four children with her.

Last week, Bezos was spotted shirtless, sunbathing with Sanchez on his $500 million luxurious yacht in Spain.

Earlier in May, the couple was spotted at the F1 Miami Grand Prix and were also spotted together while attending Coachella in April.

Moreover, Sanchez can soon be known as the first person to lead an all-woman space mission on Blue Origin.

Blue Origin last year successfully launched its fifth tourist flight to space.

Six people were carried to space above the Karman line -- an internationally recognised boundary of space that lies 100 km above the Earth's surface -- in a typical 11-minute flight.

