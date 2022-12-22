Lionel Messi's face to be put on Argentina bank notes after leading team to FIFA World Cup 2022 win?

New Delhi: After leading the team to FIFA World Cup 2022 victory, Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi might feature on Argentina bank notes, said media reports. Reports have further stated that Messi's face could be featured on 1,000 peso bank notes of Argentina.

The news of Messi to be allegedly gracing Argentina bank notes became viral, based on the reports of newspaper El Financiero, that said that the Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina is contemplating such a move.

The paper also added that Argentina Central Bank (an equivalent to Indian RBI) was working on this idea even before the FIFA World Cup 2022 final match.

“Capturing Lionel Messi's face on the thousand-peso bill, since it is important for officials that the figure begins with a '10',” wrote El Financiero.

The paper however mentioned that the proposal to put Messi’s face on the bank notes was ‘jokingly’ proposed by Central bank officials.

“And before you think otherwise, this option was 'jokingly' proposed by members of the Argentine Central Bank, although the most enthusiastic directors, such as Lisandro Cleri, a fervent supporter of Boca Juniors, and Eduardo Hecker, a follower of Independiente, agreed on that a bill with this design would awaken the collecting spirit of Argentines,” wrote El Financiero.

In the past too the Argentina Central Bank had produced commemorative coins for Argentina's first World Cup victory in 1978. Also, on the occasion of Eva Perón's passing, the former First Lady of Argentina, commemorative coins were created.