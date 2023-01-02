Mark Zuckerberg shares photo with pregnant wife, says ‘love coming in 2023’

Los Angeles: 2023 is going to be a special year for Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he and his wife Priscilla Chan are all set to embrace parenthood for the third time soon.On Sunday, Mark wished everyone a happy new year with an adorable picture in which his wife is seen flaunting her baby bump. Mark can be seen caressing his wife`s bump and looking at her.

"Happy New Year! Here`s to all of the adventures and love coming in 2023," he captioned the post. Mark also shared a candid moment with his daughter.

Netizens flooded the comment section with heartfelt wishes."Adorable picture," a social media user wrote."How cute. Congratulations in advance," another one wrote.

Mark and Priscilla are already parents to two daughters -- August (5) and Maxima (6).In September 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their third child.Taking to Instagram, Zuckerberg shared a picture of him and Priscilla and wrote, "Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year".

Zuckerberg and Priscilla began dating in 2003 after they met in a queue for the washroom at a party of the former`s Harvard University fraternity. The couple moved in together in 2010 and tied the knot in 2012.