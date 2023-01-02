topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessInternational Business
MARK ZUCKERBERG

Mark Zuckerberg shares photo with pregnant wife, says ‘love coming in 2023’

Mark and Priscilla are already parents to two daughters -- August (5) and Maxima (6).In September 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their third child.

Last Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 10:46 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Mark Zuckerberg shares photo with pregnant wife, says ‘love coming in 2023’

Los Angeles: 2023 is going to be a special year for Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he and his wife Priscilla Chan are all set to embrace parenthood for the third time soon.On Sunday, Mark wished everyone a happy new year with an adorable picture in which his wife is seen flaunting her baby bump. Mark can be seen caressing his wife`s bump and looking at her.

"Happy New Year! Here`s to all of the adventures and love coming in 2023," he captioned the post. Mark also shared a candid moment with his daughter.

Netizens flooded the comment section with heartfelt wishes."Adorable picture," a social media user wrote."How cute. Congratulations in advance," another one wrote.

Mark and Priscilla are already parents to two daughters -- August (5) and Maxima (6).In September 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their third child.Taking to Instagram, Zuckerberg shared a picture of him and Priscilla and wrote, "Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year".

Zuckerberg and Priscilla began dating in 2003 after they met in a queue for the washroom at a party of the former`s Harvard University fraternity. The couple moved in together in 2010 and tied the knot in 2012. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Legendary football player Pele passed away
DNA Video
DNA: How did Rishabh escape from 'Burning Car'?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Promotional scam' of coaching centers in Kota
DNA Video
DNA: Fight on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight!
DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896