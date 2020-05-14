Mark Zuckerberg turns 36: Here are 8 Interesting things you need to know about the Facebook CEO

New Delhi: Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg turned 36 on Thursday. He became the youngest billionaire in the world at just 23 years in and is one of the most successful CEOS in the world.

On the occasion Mark Zuckerberg’s birthday, here are 8 interesting things you want to know about the Facebook CEO.

Mark Zuckerberg had once changed his profile picture in support of the Modi government's flagship "Digital India" programme. His new picture showed his side profile overlaid with the saffron, white and green colours of the Indian flag.

After the birth of his daughter Maxima (who he calls Max), both Zuckerberg and Chan pledged to give away 99% of their company’s shares worth USD 45 billion to make the world a “better place” for children.

Zuckerberg became the youngest billionaire in the world in 2008, as per a Forbes estimate. At that time he was only 23 years of age.

Zuckerberg wears his signature gray T-shirt so that he can spend less time on wardrobe selections and focus more on work and company.

As per several media reports Zuckerberg is color blind. He suffers from red/green colour blindness which is the reason why Facebook is blue. Apparently he can see the blue colour the best.

In 2011 Zuckerberg announced that he was going to only eat meat that he has killed himself. He vowed not to eat any meat from an animal that he has not personally rendered.

Zuckerberg knows how to speak Chinese, a skill that he reportedly gained in his spare time. Reportedly, he used it to ask the parents of his Chinese-American wife for their blessing.

On April 2020, Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative — the philanthropic and investing arm of Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan — pledged $13.6 million to fund a project on studying coronavirus.