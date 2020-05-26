हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Elon Musk

Musk and Grimes change baby's name and the new name is still unusual

The new name, though changed, still is very unusual and a slight deviation from the original name.

Musk and Grimes change baby's name and the new name is still unusual

New Delhi: Tesla Inc's CEO Elon Musk and his girlfriend Canadian singer Claire Boucher aka Grimes have now changed the much-talked about name of their son.

The new name, though changed, still is very unusual and a slight deviation from the original name.

Musk's newborn baby will now be known as as X AE A-Xii Musk from the earlier name X AE A-12 Musk.

Musk had left Twitterati baffled with the name of his newborn son. Musk and Grimes welcomed their first child together on Monday and they have named him `X Æ A-12 Musk`.

Several twitter users thought that Musk was just pulling another bluff, when his girlfriend Grime had to pitch in and confirm.

Grimes even explained the meaning of the name in her tweet. "X is the `the unknown variable`, Æ is her `elven spelling of Ai", A-12 is the "precursor to SR-17". "X, the unknown variable. Æ, my elven spelling of AI (love &/or Artificial intelligence), A-12 precursor to SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A=Archangel, my favourite song)," she posted.

X, the unknown variable

Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

( metal rat)

Musk has six children with ex-wife Justine Wilson while the newborn son is his first child with girlfriend Grimes.

Elon MuskGrimesX Æ A-12MuskX AE A-Xii
