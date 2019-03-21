हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Oil prices

Oil eases from four-month high on global growth worries

Oil prices edged lower on Thursday, retreating from a four-month peak, as fears of a slowing global economy weighed on market sentiment.

Oil eases from four-month high on global growth worries

Sydney: Oil prices edged lower on Thursday, retreating from a four-month peak, as fears of a slowing global economy weighed on market sentiment.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $60.16 per barrel at 0040 GMT, down 7 cents, or 0.1 percent, from their last settlement. WTI had earlier hit a high of $60.19 a barrel - the highest since Nov. 12.

International Brent crude oil futures were at $68.47 a barrel, down 3 cents from their last close. Brent touched $68.57 a barrel on Wednesday, its highest since Nov. 13.

The losses came amid worries over global economic growth after the U.S. Federal Reserve highlighted signs of a slowing economy.

Markets have been underpinned, however, by efforts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to curb supply, and losses were checked as widely watched US data showed supplies were tightening.

"Oil markets appear convinced that the continued effects of the Saudi Arabia oil production cuts and falling exports to the U.S. will continue to outweigh the concerns of rising U.S. production," said Alfonso Esparza, senior market analyst at brokerage, OANDA.

US crude oil stockpiles last week fell by nearly 10 million barrels, the most since July, boosted by strong export and refining demand, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Stockpiles fell 9.6 million barrels, compared with analysts` expectations for an increase of 309,000 barrels. The draw brought stockpiles to their lowest since January.

Gasoline and distillate inventories both fell by more than expected. Gasoline stocks fell by 4.6 million barrels, while distillate inventories fell by 4.1 million barrels.

Tags:
Oil pricesoilCrude Oil
Next
Story

China announces plans to stabilise growth amid trade war with US

Must Watch

PT55M31S

DNA: Detailed Analysis of Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi arrest in London