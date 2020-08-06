Phil Schiller steps down as worldwide marketing head, Greg Joswiak to succeed him

Cupertino: Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, is stepping down from his position and will become an Apple Fellow, continuing a storied career that began at the company in 1987.

In the new role, Schiller will report to Apple CEO Tim Cook and continue to lead the App Store and Apple Events, the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Greg (Joz) Joswiak, a long-time leader within the Product Marketing organisation, will join the executive team as senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

"Schiller has helped make Apple the company it is today and his contributions are broad, vast, and run deep. In this new role he will continue to provide the incredible thought partnership, and guidance that have defined his decades at Apple," said Cook.

Schiller has helped guide Apple's products as well as its marketing for 30 years. He most recently led the effort to plan and execute Apple's first-ever virtual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

"I first started at Apple when I was 27, this year I turned 60 and it is time for some planned changes in my life. I'll keep working here as long as they will have me, I bleed six colours, but I also want to make some time in the years ahead for my family, friends, and a few personal projects I care deeply about," Schiller said.

Joswiak who took on the role of senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing brings more than 20 years in leadership roles across Apple product marketing and has served as the vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing for the past four years.

"Joswiak's many years of leadership in the Product Marketing organisation make him perfectly suited to this new role and will ensure a seamless transition at a moment when the team is engaged in such important and exciting work," said Cook.