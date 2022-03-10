हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal meets French Minister for Foreign Trade; discusses boosting trade, investment

French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain said that both the ministers also discussed cooperation on reforming world trade and reshaping supply chains post COVID-19 pandemic.

Piyush Goyal meets French Minister for Foreign Trade; discusses boosting trade, investment

New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday met Franck Riester, French Minister for Foreign Trade in New Delhi and reviewed ways of boosting trade and investment ties between France and India.

Taking to Twitter, French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain said that both the ministers also discussed cooperation on reforming world trade and reshaping supply chains post COVID-19 pandemic. 

"Ministers @franckriester & @PiyushGoyal today met in Delhi to review ways of boosting France and India`s trade and investment relations. They also discussed cooperation on reforming world trade & reshaping supply chains post pandemic," Lenain tweeted.

Riester is on a two-day India visit from March 10-11.

He is also scheduled to visit Bengaluru. In Bengaluru, Riester will visit Dassault Systemes, a 3DEXPERIENCE company that provides businesses and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations.He will also visit the Indian company CENTUM Electronics, which has offices in France, providing precision microelectronics that are critical for applications in many sectors, including aerospace and defence.  Also Read: Post Office Scheme: Invest in THIS plan to get guaranteed monthly income

Riester will wind up his tour with meeting representatives from French and Indian tech ecosystems, brought together by the French Tech in Bangalore, which creates global connections for innovation. Also Read: Ebixcash IPO: Company files draft paper with SEBI for Rs 6000 crore

